Diversified Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

