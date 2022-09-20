Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $45,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5,330.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

