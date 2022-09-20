Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,902 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4,830.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 22,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2022-09-20

Meta Platforms stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47. The firm has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.29 and a twelve month high of $361.03.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

