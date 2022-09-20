DnB Asset Management AS Buys 881 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

WAB stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

