DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CMS opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

