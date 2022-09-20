DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

