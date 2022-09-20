Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

