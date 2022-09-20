Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.