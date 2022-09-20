Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

