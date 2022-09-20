DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $2.42 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $107,787.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00012643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

