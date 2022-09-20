Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

