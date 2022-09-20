Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.28%.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

