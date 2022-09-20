Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

