Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Down 0.3%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Dune Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

