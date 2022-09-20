DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 81,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

