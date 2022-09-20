DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $388.47

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and $4,234.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $388.47 or 0.02033616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXdao’s launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link/#. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

