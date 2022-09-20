Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

