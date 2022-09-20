Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

