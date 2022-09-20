Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.