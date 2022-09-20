Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

