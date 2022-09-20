eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

eBay stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

