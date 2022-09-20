Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

About Blackline Safety

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.