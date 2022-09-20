Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.63. Ecovyst shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 3,511 shares.

Specifically, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Ecovyst Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,497 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.