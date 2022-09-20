Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $212.16 million and $1.71 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

