Edgeless Price Tops $0.0378 (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $4,037.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless launched on October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

