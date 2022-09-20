Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $191.16

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.16 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 181.13 ($2.19). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 697,851 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £730.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.34.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.