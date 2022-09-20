Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $191.16

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.16 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 181.13 ($2.19). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 697,851 shares changing hands.
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £730.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust
In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41).
About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
