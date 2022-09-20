Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

