EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Cuts IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Price Target to $3.00

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDW Media Stock Down 9.8 %

NYSE IDW opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.55. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDW Media during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IDW Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDW Media by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

