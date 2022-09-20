Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
