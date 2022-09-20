Electrum Dark Hits Market Cap of $21,430.07 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 89.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $21,430.07 and $2.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 297.1% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00875800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.