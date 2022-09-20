Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

