Elementeum Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a total market cap of $7,067.35 and approximately $35.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com.
Elementeum Coin Trading
