Elitium Hits Market Cap of $23.73 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $23.73 million and $506,062.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00122194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00881947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.