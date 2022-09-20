Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

