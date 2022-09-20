Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Down 15.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 318,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 223,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

