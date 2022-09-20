Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 332.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.89. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 153.29%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.