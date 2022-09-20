Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

