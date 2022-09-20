Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.89 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

