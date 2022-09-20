Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Endesa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

