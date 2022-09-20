Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enel Chile by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

