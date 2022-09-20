Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,716,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,452,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.