Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.90

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.90 ($12.14) and traded as high as €12.98 ($13.24). Engie shares last traded at €12.84 ($13.11), with a volume of 8,329,029 shares.

ENGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.90.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

