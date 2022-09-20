Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.16.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

