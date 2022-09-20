EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.37.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

EOG opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.