EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00006995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $345.86 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,101,921 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

