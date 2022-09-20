EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $402.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.84 and its 200 day moving average is $330.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.