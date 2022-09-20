EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $54.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.