Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,831,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 287,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,802,405 shares of company stock valued at $58,887,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

