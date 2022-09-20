Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2022 earnings at $25.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.28 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.17.

NYSE:HUM opened at $501.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.58. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.