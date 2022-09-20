Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graphite Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

GRPH opened at $3.33 on Monday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after acquiring an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

