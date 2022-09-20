Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nomad Foods Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

